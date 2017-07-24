Govt has backup plan if Grand Lucayan negotiations ‘drag out’

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the government has a "backstop" plan if negotiations to reopen the Grand Lucayan hotel strip "drag out" further than intended.

Turnquest's remarks came while addressing the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce on Friday. He said the government wants a deal for the resort strip that would allow Bahamians an opportunity to "obtain a stake in the industry for any tax dollars given".

The finance minister could not comment on the details of the backup option. However, Guardian Business understands that the backstop plan would involve the government committing a certain amount of money to reopen the resort. Turnquest agreed that the plan is "along those lines".

"We recognize the importance of the hotel being opened for the winter season. So, we will do whatever we have to do in order to try and effect that," Turnquest told Guardian Business yesterday.

The majority of the Grand Lucayan complex has remained closed since the passage of Hurricane Matthew, resulting in the loss of the development with the largest room capacity on the island.

However, as the one-year anniversary for the closure of the three-piece hotel strip approaches, Canadian real estate development company, the Wynn Group, has been the only confirmed prospective buyer of the property to date.

CEO of the Wynn Group Paul Wynn told Guardian Business that his company has plans to get two different operators on board. In addition, Wynn wants to add two more towers to the existing hotel properties and construct a marina in "hopefully three to five years".

Turnquest said, however, that "it is still too early" to make any announcements regarding the official sale of the property.

"But I want to assure you and the wider public that we are working diligently on this project and that we have a backstop plan if the negotiations drag out further than we intend," he continued.

"At the end of the day, we want a deal that we can stand behind in full daylight and any transparency tests, which will not place unacceptable burdens on the Bahamian people, but gives an opportunity for Bahamians to obtain a stake in the industry for any tax dollars given, and a world-class operator that will bring value to our destination long term.

"We believe we are close and that you will be pleased."