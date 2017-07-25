Govt to enter into discussions on redundancy pay cap

Minister of Labor Dion Foulkes said the government will enter into a series of discussions regarding the possibility of upcoming changes to the redundancy cap for employees in the hope of reaching a decision the business community and unions can “live with”.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Foulkes said a position was taken on the matter prior to the May 2017 general election and the new government intends to “revisit that position”.

Foulkes could not give many details about the decision. “The talks were very confidential,” he said.

He added, however, that after the first meeting with the National Tripartite Council a decision would be made.

“I have entered into discussions with both the umbrella groups and also with the chamber of commerce. We have had initial discussions. We plan to have a series of plans and discussions in respect to it,” said Foulkes.

The labor minister pointed out that there is strong opposition from the business community, but there is strong support from trade unions in regards to possibly increasing the redundancy gap.

The Minnis administration has pledged to remove the redundancy cap of 12 years for workers' compensation.

“What we are attempting to do is to reach a consensus that both sides find acceptable,” he said.

“A position was taken before the election and we intend to revisit that position.”