Thumbs up and out for ride-sharing app Bahrezy

The Bahamian Uber is growing driver by driver, the company’s co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Xavier Knowles told Guardian Business yesterday.

With 15 drivers, 1,500 users logged and more than 700 rides under its belt in just five months, Bahrezy — the ride sharing app — is taking off in a market where popular opinion was it could never work.

“It is a growing business,” Knowles said. “The customer base is continuing to grow, and we’re just trying to make sure everything is stable in terms of number of drivers.”

Knowles, who works along with the other owner Davonte Gay, who is also chief executive officer, said Bahrezy users have been enjoying the service thus far. He said individuals who have used the ride-sharing app have complained that buses have often been too unreliable and taxis difficult to contact. They have taken a liking to Bahrezy’s easy operation, being able to call a ride at the click of a button.

When a user calls for a Bahrezy ride, the mobile app shows where the responding vehicle and driver are on a map of New Providence, and shows the estimated time of arrival for the pickup. The app also shows a photo of the driver that is en route.

Knowles explained that each Bahrezy ride has a $6 base fare and each mile is $1.25.

“We have a huge local market and have had some international users,” he said.

Bahrezy is currently accepting drivers and “is adding more as we go”.

“We just hired two or three this past weekend,” Knowles said.

According to Knowles, the company looks for drivers who have great customer service skills, a clean driving history, and are able to provide the kind of environment (in their personal vehicles) that people want to enjoy.

He said Bahrezy accepts drivers with cars that are well maintained vehicles from the year 2007 or newer.

“Once it’s clean and the air conditioning is working and so forth,” said Knowles.

He added that when driver interviews are undertaken, they undergo intense scrutiny in order to become Bahrezy driver.

Ride sharing has become big business throughout the world, with the most recognizable players on the market being Uber and Lyft. But smaller companies are stepping in to pick up where those companies fall short. And companies in small countries like The Bahamas that Uber might have overlooked completely, are smartly hitching a ride on Uber’s success.