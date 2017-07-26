Central Bank, Commonwealth Secretariat sign MOU on debt management

The Central Bank of The Bahamas announced that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed this month with the Commonwealth Secretariat for joint funding of technical assistance to modernize the legal framework for managing the government’s debt.

The implementation of the technical assistance is expected to begin in September 2017.

“The technical assistance is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Central Bank, the Ministry of Finance and the public treasury, to improve the pricing model for debt issuance, strengthen debt management services provided by the Central Bank, and boost secondary market trading in government debt,” the regulator noted in a press statement.

The announcement comes amid a plethora of economic challenges facing The Bahamas such as high debt, high levels of borrowing and the possibility of another credit downgrade.

The MOU is expected to lead to the development of a consolidated draft law for government debt management in The Bahamas.

“The modernization strategy will deliver on the dematerialization of bond certificates and introduce an electronic securities depository for all issued bonds,” the regulator stated.

“The total number of debt tranches outstanding is also slated for consolidation, to better facilitate secondary market activity.

“Earlier rounds of technical assistance by the Commonwealth Secretariat provided the roadmap for the current focus on the legal arrangements for debt issuance and investment initiated in 2016 to create the securities depository.”

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland paid a courtesy call on Central Bank Governor John Rolle on July 19.

“The governor and the secretary general agreed to continue to partner and share lessons learned from Commonwealth counterpart countries on areas of mutual interest, including ‘fintech’, exchange control liberalization, trade, technology and financial inclusion,” the regulator noted.