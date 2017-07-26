Naughton: Consistently healthy occupancy levels at Comfort Suites

Senior Vice President and Managing Partner at Comfort Suites Paradise Island William Naughton said the resort has, in some recent months, experienced “more of a challenge to fill” its rooms in comparison to recent years.

However, Naughton said that in totality, the resort has experienced “consistently healthy” occupancy levels.

“We are happy to share that we have experienced a strong summer season slightly ahead of budget,” he told Guardian Business yesterday.

“With Comfort Suites Paradise Island now into its 26th year of operation, we attribute our continued success to the amazing team and the newly refurbished property.”

Naughton also pointed out that property updates are continuous, and to date have exceeded $9.2 million.

In terms of business, Naughton noted it has been consistent in the current economic climate, but some months are more challenging than others.

“We have found some recent months more of a challenge to fill in comparison to recent years,” he said.

“However, in totality, we have experienced consistent healthy occupancy levels and are looking forward to improving on same in order to experience new records for the 2017–2018 fiscal year.

“Further, we are mildly optimistic to enter the usually difficult fall season armed with amazing family discounts in an effort to close a successful final quarter of 2017.”

In addition, Naughton lauded the soft opening of Baha Mar, adding that the mega resort “will inevitably lend to the growth of The Bahamas’ hospitality industry”.

Meanwhile, sources told Guardian Business that a rate war could be brewing on New Providence and Paradise Island as Baha Mar bids for visitors.

When asked about concerns regarding room rates at Baha Mar, Naughton said, “As we are a small, family focused property, we are not in direct competition with the resort.

“We are comfortable with our share of the robust family market, which frequents the Paradise Island destination, and look forward to successfully coexisting with all Bahamian resorts.”