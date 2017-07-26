Atlantis formally introduces Bahamian vendors added to its offerings

Atlantis formally announced yesterday its partnership with Bahamian restaurants and entrepreneurs that will greatly increase the authentically Bahamian flavor at the property.

Atlantis formally announced a partnership with Sip Sip Restaurant on Harbour Island, but added Frankie Gone Bananas and McKenzie's to the list of restaurants that will be joining the property.

President of Atlantis Howard Karawan made the announcement to a room full of members of Parliament. He explained to them that Atlantis has begun to tweak its brand to cater to a new breed of traveller who crave an authentic experience in the countries they visit.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said this move by Atlantis is sure to stimulate the local agricultural market, given the types of companies Atlantis has partnered with for some of its restaurants. He said Bahamian-made ice cream and chocolates are just a small variety of Bahamian products being created by a “new group of Bahamian entrepreneurs”.

“What Atlantis has done is open the door for new entrepreneurship to not be confined to just The Bahamas, but to move to the international market,” said Minnis.

Karawan said finding businesses to add Bahamian flare to Atlantis’ offering was easy. In some cases the businesses came knocking on their doors, he said.

He added that Atlantis has begun to be sold as a “theme park”, and said the product wants to move beyond that to incorporate more of The Bahamas, through the authentic work of Bahamians.

“Tourism has changed,” said Karawan. “What people want is different. People want an indigenous experience. I knew a lot of that existed already, but we weren’t talking about it; and I knew the opportunity to do more than just hang a couple pieces of artwork and say ‘We’re Bahamian’, existed.

“Our role as business leaders is to give back to the community and to give back to the environment. There are a few times in business and in life where there is that magical intersection, where what we need and what we can give back, are one in the same.”

He said entrepreneurs like Wayne Moncur, who brought Sun and Ice ice cream to Atlantis’ lobby, was a “natural fit”, and Atlantis has brought fresh fruit ice pop company Pop Stop to its venues to provide pops made from locally-sourced fruits.

“It’s a great way to diversify the economy... and give more of their (visitors’) dollars to the locals, as opposed to an American ice cream shop,” said Karawan.

Karawan said Atlantis is considering setting up a formal process that will allow local businesses to pitch ideas. He said they will also form a relationship with a local bank to help get funding for those businesses.