Atlantis president laments price undercutting from competitors

Atlantis President Howard Karawan said he is concerned that price undercutting could negatively affect The Bahamas’ tourism market. He explained that he has seen undercutting happening that amounts to “stealing from the existing market”.

Karawan told Guardian Business that this month has been great for Atlantis, which has had more than 90 percent occupancy, but lamented the price undercutting in the market from competitors. He did not say who those competitors are, but one is likely the newest mega-resort on the scene, Baha Mar, which opened its Grand Hyatt towers in April.

Karawan said Atlantis has been all about expanding the visitor market for The Bahamas, but is concerned that new properties are not expanding the market, but leaching off of the available market.

“I am concerned, looking down the road,” he said.

“When we expanded and even opened initially, for us it was all about expanding the market and bringing in new customers, and to do that requires a lot of effort and time. And every time we opened [a new phase] we did so looking 18 months to two years down the road, and we were building demand – it doesn’t happen overnight.

“I’m concerned that the destination and new developments aren’t growing the market.”

He added that Atlantis would spend $80 million on renovations and new development by the end of this year in order to continue to “create a great experience”. He said the resort continues to heavily market its product and the destination, even creating a partnership with a seaplane company that will fly guests directly from Atlantis to various Family Islands as part of its offerings. That could begin by the end of the year.

Atlantis continues to be the leader in tourism in The Bahamas, according to Karawan, who insisted the property will always have a competitive advantage over other properties.

“We are and will continue to be the leaders in tourism,” he said.

“Look what we’re doing now... who’s out there? We’re the ones out there creating new and exciting ideas.

“We’re not just sitting back saying ‘Okay, here is a price that’s 20 percent lower than our guys next door... Come visit us’. I see stuff online where some of our competitors are offering $50 to come back.

“We have an incredibly loyal clientele, but you always have to grow. If you’re not growing, you’re contracting. Forty percent of our business is repeat, but we have to grow the market every day. What’s great is we’re seeing the children of our past clientele coming back.”

Karawan said Atlantis’ competitive advantage starts with its 7,500 “incredible associates” and includes its pools, beach and slides.