Bowe: Rating agencies eying growth plan, quality of financial reporting

While Moody’s and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have wrapped up their visits to The Bahamas, Chairman of the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) Gowon Bowe said the agencies were focused on looking at solutions to

improve economic growth and the quality of financial reporting, notwithstanding the country’s obvious fiscal woes.

The international agencies met with various public and private sector groups, including BICA. Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Bowe said the meetings were “exploratory” and the financial data “is what it is”.

Moody’s recently placed The Bahamas’ Baa3 rating on review for a possible downgrade.

Bowe said that based on the agency’s review statement, published earlier this month, Moody’s thought process is “very apparent”.

“I think to be fair, they are looking for, if you will, evidence to say why they should not follow on what they already indicated,” said Bowe.

“They are looking at, ‘don’t tell me you are going to grow, show me what plans you already have devised’.”

He added that Moody’s is also looking forward to seeing plans to achieve short-, medium-, and long-term milestones.

Focus

Bowe pointed to some areas that both Moody’s and the IMF were looking at to find improvement in, one of them being the quality of financial reporting.

“You have certain projected numbers in the half-year budget at $350 deficit and two months later you now have a revised deficit of $500,” he said.

“So, are we producing credible and reliable financial information, particularly given that the system’s personnel and processes for developing the numbers didn’t change in those two months?”

“That is certainly a key focus in which the BICA has to play a very integral role, in terms of bringing our financial reporting into the 21st century.”

Another focus was a more “robust” analysis process in terms of reasons for missed expenditure and revenue targets.

Bowe emphasized that the agencies’ focus was also on sources of growth opportunities for the country.

“The cliché has always been we are going to grow the economy,” he explained.

“All of the persons now are saying, well how would you do so?

“Previous administrations have said that, the current administration have said, but what they are looking for is sort of the tangible mechanisms and processes that are going to be used to actually leverage this growth.”