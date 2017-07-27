Following Moody’s visit, government ‘hopeful’ rating will be maintained

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the government is “hopeful” the country’s investment rating will be maintained. His comments came shortly after international credit rating agency Moody’s completed its visit to The Bahamas yesterday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also visited The Bahamas last week. Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Turnquest confirmed that the IMF is finished with its consultation. “We await their report. We assume it will be published shortly and we are satisfied that it is fair,” he said.

He said the government also expects to receive a similar statement from Moody’s.

The ratings giant placed The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating on review for a possible downgrade earlier this month.

“We are hopeful that we will maintain our investment rating as we move towards correcting the challenges that we are all aware of,” said Turnquest.

“I am optimistic. I have no reason to believe that anything has significantly changed such that the future outlook for the country has not been improved.

“I am confident that our industry partners will share that view such that our current rating is justified, if not, looked at towards a positive growth factor.”

When asked about any indications of a downgrade, Turnquest said, “We don’t control the narrative. We have outlined a policy review going forward and we have introduced some initiatives we are taking that will both grow our revenue and constrain our costs, including putting in some disciplinary measures that ensure we follow through with our commitments,” he said.

Turnquest added that those legislative and policy initiatives will be introduced when Parliament reconvenes in September.