Concern about impact of Baha Mar’s $50 per night promotion

Baha Mar recently announced a two-for-one deal an industry source claimed could potentially put this destination’s tourism market in jeopardy. The move by Baha Mar was so alarming that an emergency meeting of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) has been called to address the way forward, Guardian Business understands.

The NPIPB Facebook site shows a promotion by Baha Mar called “Buy Once, Stay Twice”. The NPIPB posted the offer under the heading “two tickets to paradise”.

The offer gives individuals a deeply discounted stay of $50 per night if they book a room at Baha Mar at the listed rate by today. If the offer is taken advantage of, the guest can rebook to stay at Baha Mar for $50 between September 4 and December 17.

“That is seen as evidence of an inadvisable level of rate discounting and customer cannibalization,” the industry source said.

“This move by Baha Mar is viewed as having a serious, long-term impact on the financial viability of the destination.

“Given the cost of doing business here, rates need to be maintained in order to maintain property standards, meet owner expectations and sustain staffing levels. Hotels are reporting a challenging environment even without the threat of declining rates.”

Baha Mar’s claim to fame was opening up new markets, but there is concern in this country’s tourism market that the newly-opened Baha Mar is simply leaching from the available market, especially by using the NPIPB to market its deeply discounted, four-month fall promotion.

It is not known when the NPIPB meeting will be held.

Atlantis President Howard Karawan told this paper on Tuesday he is concerned that price undercutting could negatively affect The Bahamas’ tourism market. He explained that he has seen undercutting happening that amounts to “stealing from the existing market”.

Karawan said Atlantis has been all about expanding the visitor market for The Bahamas, but is concerned that new properties are not expanding the market, but leaching off of the available market.

“I am concerned, looking down the road,” he said.

“When we expanded and even opened initially, for us it was all about expanding the market and bringing in new customers, and to do that requires a lot of effort and time. And every time we opened [a new phase] we did so looking 18 months to two years down the road, and we were building demand – it doesn’t happen overnight.

“I’m concerned that the destination and new developments aren’t growing the market.”