Baha Mar outlines plan to expand market following price undercutting claim

Baha Mar yesterday sought to defend its position with regard to claims that it has been involved in price undercutting in the Nassau/Paradise Island market, by explaining its position in the market and its plan for attracting visitors from new markets.

In a press release issued yesterday, the resort claimed to be “leading the way in driving the most significant expansion of the Bahamian hospitality market ever”.

“With three distinct global luxury brands, the Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood, more than 100,000 square feet of casino space, an array of diverse culinary options, and unprecedented guest offerings, activities and amenities, Baha Mar is unlike any other destination in the Caribbean,” the release stated.

“As a world-class resort development, Baha Mar possesses key differentiators that will attract an entirely new traveler to The Bahamas who appreciates the luxury of choice in accommodations, casually sophisticated lifestyle and who is passionate about the island’s natural beauty and rich culture.”

It has been suggested that since the opening of the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in April, the resort has not captured new markets, but has been leaching off of the same markets and using the same marketing channels that have existed for years.

However, Baha Mar said yesterday that it is “currently in negotiations with major air carriers to greatly increase frequency, capacity and direct flights from the top U.S. feeder markets, and service from underutilized feeder markets, such as the American Midwest”.

The release added that Baha Mar is also hoping to capture markets such as Canada, the UK, South America, Asia and Europe.

“Baha Mar will continue to expand The Bahamas’ tourism market and attract new visitors to the destination,” the company stated.

“Our statistics have shown that the opening of Baha Mar has reignited interest in The Bahamas and has contributed to the growth of tourism, with new and returning guests who haven’t visited The Bahamas in a long time and are excited to experience the newly-opened resort development, along with Royal Blue Golf Course and various dining venues around the property. We are committed to leading the way in ensuring that The Bahamas is one of the pre-eminent travel destinations in the world.”

In terms of pricing, Baha Mar noted that any market depends on basic supply and demand. The resort’s release pointed out that the hotel business generates demand through “public relations, digital and traditional marketing channels, group sales initiatives, worldwide brand initiatives and local sales tactics”.

“Each of these strategies is targeted to one, if not several market segments,” Baha Mar stated.

“The Hyatt brand is a globally recognized hotel brand which brings an established, loyal client base as well as an established reputation.

“An additional origin of reservations is through Hyatt’s loyalty program – World of Hyatt. Millions of travelers are members of Hyatt’s loyalty program. The World of Hyatt bookings are the single greatest source of bookings for many Hyatt hotels worldwide. We anticipate this channel will generate approximately one-third of all our current and future bookings. These loyal guests are an addition to the market, as Hyatt has not had a presence in The Bahamas. We are not only a new resort for our loyal guests to experience, but a new destination for many of our guests.”

According to the release, Hyatt.com has been the company’s strongest booking window to date. Baha Mar suggested that these bookings are loyal Hyatt customers who are new to the marketplace.

“As Baha Mar matures as a resort, we are confident we will be bringing thousands of visitors to Nassau,” the release stated.

“We understand that being a new resort, visitors that have been frequenting The Bahamas will want to try our resort. What is most important is that visitors continue to return to The Bahamas to benefit every industry effected by tourism.”