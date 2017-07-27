Minnis: Govt considering part ownership of Grand Lucayan

Government is considering taking an equity stake in the Grand Lucayan hotel in Grand Bahama in order to help the island’s economy to rebound, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced last night as he addressed the nation. He said renovations at the resort could begin next month, with the Grand Lucayan opening for the winter season.

Minnis likened the need to help get the Grand Lucayan going to the U.S. bailouts of banks and car manufacturers in 2008, when the world sank into a recession.

“As was done by the United States during the 2008 Great Recession, my government’s intent is to resuscitate and grow business to the Grand Lucayan as rapidly and as sustainably as possible, and thereafter sell its equity to one of the existing partners or other investors,” he said.

Since coming into office the Free National Movement (FNM) government has suggested that it was near to finding an investor for the Grand Lucayan property.

This paper reported that the Wynn Group was the frontrunner in the discussions to take control of the resort.

Given that the success of Grand Bahama rides high on the new government’s list of priorities, it may not come as a surprise that the

government is considering this latest move to get Grand Bahama’s economy growing.

“Fellow Bahamians... we now know that at least 65 percent of the economic activity and more than 50 percent of the jobs of The Bahamas are delivered from the tourism sector,” Minnis said in his speech.

“We also know that only 60 percent of our hotel and resort rooms are occupied annually. We must focus on tourism initiatives to get our economy going again, while not excluding the urgent need for diversification within the tourism sector and in other sectors and potential areas of growth.

“If we manage to achieve near 80 percent occupancy in our hotels on a year-round basis, we will increase our economic activity and jobs from tourism by one-third. This will cause a considerable dent in the unemployment problem facing our country.”

Minnis said his government is currently in negotiations with the “owners of the assets of the Grand Lucayan in Grand Bahama”. He said they have identified “integrated travel and hospitality companies that can bring quality brands” and “much-needed air transportation” to Grand Bahama .

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham once famously implied that the Bahamas government should not be in the business of owning hotels.

Minnis said his government has “no intention of remaining as an owner in the hotel business for any extended period of time”.