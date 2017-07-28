BAMSI staff attend international conference on agriculture

Critical research and the maturation of this nation’s agriculture industry has left regional counterparts seeking future collaborative opportunities. This comes following presentations by a team of agriculturalists from the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the Caribbean Food Crops Society (CFCS) held in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico earlier this month.

The annual international gathering, which brings together a range of scientists, experts and technicians in the field of livestock and crop production, provided a platform to expose strides made in the development of The Bahamas industry in a number of areas. The presentations, which received favorable responses from conference goers, focused on livestock development, reignition of crop production following Hurricane Matthew, and measurable increases experienced in food production through educational and economic strategies and incentives.

The conference, which saw some 250 participants, was held under the theme, “The Role of the Caribbean as a Research Hub to Advance Global Agriculture and Food Security”.

Among those representing The Bahamas were Agricultural Extension Officers Ty Sands, Montez Hopkins and Zakita Bethel. The three were joined by Michele Singh, animal scientist and representative of the Caribbean Agriculture Research & Development Institute (CARDI). Singh is resident on BAMSI’s North Andros campus and offers technical support toward the goal of BAMSI in improving food security in The Bahamas. The presentations were the result of collaborative research efforts that involved a number of agricultural experts on staff at BAMSI.

Reporting on “Neonatal survival in sheep: challenges in The Bahamas”, Sands focused on the occurrence of nutritional deficiency experienced by the sheep herd. “We found that some of the animals were experiencing nutritional deficiencies, so we increased the nutrient base - giving the adult females and pregnant animals a more concentrated feed along with supplemental mineral licks.”

In addition to nutritional improvements, he reported various management changes being implemented in the livestock unit which supported the health of the ewes and the entire herd, and increased neonatal survival rates. BAMSI’s livestock unit currently houses over 500 animals and serves as the nation’s hub for breeding, research and development.

With the conclusion of the conference, Sands said he found it helpful to be able to discuss the findings with regional counterparts. “I hope they recognized the challenges we face as we work to improve our outcomes and that our experience will help them as they work to find solutions for their own livestock management issues. I wanted them to take away how best they could alter and improve on our challenges.”

Conversely, he also took away substantive information and insight into the livestock experience of other conference participants. He, along with his fellow BAMSI colleagues, were able to join with members of the Caribbean Agricultural Extension Provider's Network (CAEP-Net), which afforded them the opportunity to exchange extension ideas as well as develop collaborative linkages between agriculture and extension work in the Bahamas, the Caribbean and North America.

“Individuals from across the region had input on how they conduct their livestock operations, so I’m walking away from this experience with a broader view of the industry and how experts from across the Caribbean manage their livestock units under various conditions.”

Sands said it was an honor to have the opportunity to attend the CFCS conference, and also to present to an international audience. “I found it to be a real privilege because many people my age don’t have the opportunity. I’m proud to be a male that is seeking higher heights, and I’m glad to be one of the recent graduates from BAMSI.”

Also presenting at the conference, Hopkins’ paper provided insight into the work at BAMSI, in particular the revival of the banana plantation and crop management pre- and post-Hurricane Matthew, which reduced the level of damage incurred. It emphasized the role of proper plant care, showing that it is an essential tool for a quick recovery following a disaster. The findings will inform future strategies for crop production in The Bahamas in light of global climate change which threatens food security and nutrition in this nation.

Excited for the opportunity to attend the regional meeting, Bethel, whose poster presentation was part of the conference’s exhibition, said she saw BAMSI’s involvement in the conference as a positive step, one that validated the Institute’s credibility as a research institution. It was also an opportunity to network and find avenues for collaboration with other professionals in the region, she noted.

Her presentation, “The Implementation of the Associated Farmers’ Programme (AFP) to Stimulate Increased Production in the Bahamas”, measured the program’s progressive impact on food production, and the resulting level of food security in The Bahamas. Launched in 2014, the AFP has increased the amount of produce sold to the Andros and Nassau markets, with over 140,000 pounds (approximately 64,000 kg.) of produce being processed through the packing house in Andros and shipped and sold both in Andros and in Nassau.

The report shows in part, that between 2014 to 2016, 25 farmers signed contracts with BAMSI; cultivating 47 acres of watermelons, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and peppers – representing an increase in production over a similar time period within the last decade.