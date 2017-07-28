IDB economist asserts need to reduce public sector expenditure

Government expenditure is on the rise, and currently accounts for roughly 25 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Country Economist Dr. Allan Wright. In a recent interview with Guardian Business, Wright asserted the need to reduce public sector expenditure along with the necessity to improve the management and efficiency of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

During the recent budget communication, the government revealed that it has been tasked with funding 25 SOEs at a cost of $429 million.

“State-owned enterprises, which consist of some 35 government corporations and statutory agencies, have liabilities that account for almost nine percent of GDP, with seven percent related to operations and two percent to pensions,” said Wright.

“The largest SOEs are the Bahamas Electric Company (sic) (BEC) and the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC). Both SOEs fail to recoup their operating costs at the current tariff levels, have aging infrastructures and have severely underfunded pension systems.

“Addressing the current fiscal challenges, including improving the management and efficiency of SOEs, is necessary not only for bringing the debt trajectory to a sustainable level, but also to create fiscal space for necessary expenditures, such as infrastructure.”

Wright pointed out that the medium-term fiscal plan of 2013, which was under the former administration, had aimed to restrain expenditure and restrain the rising trajectory of debt.

“However, expenditures and central government debt are continuing on an upward trend and are currently measured at roughly 25 percent and 76 percent of GDP,” he contended.

The economist warned that the fiscal issues facing The Bahamas “cannot be addressed without curbing public sector expenditures”.

“Binding fiscal rules geared towards entrenching fiscal discipline, and improving budget transparency and credibility can be valuable tools in this effort,” he noted.

On the solution front, Wright called for a comprehensive reform of the public sector and the SOEs to provide better services with less expenditure.

Other options include the use of existing proposals to “strengthen public sector financial management and the operations of utilities corporations”.

“Likewise, best practices in corporate governance and effective monitoring systems that promote improved management, accountability and transparency should be encouraged,” he concluded.