Turnquest: Decline in ease of doing business due to inertia in govt

The Bahamas has suffered a decline in the ease of doing business due to inertia in many facets of government, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said yesterday, adding that the country, through implemented improvements in government processes could see a “near-term growth spurt”.

Turnquest, speaking at a Rotary Club of West Nassau meeting at the Poop Deck at Sandyport yesterday, said countries around The Bahamas have been “rapidly instituting changes and simplifying processes to make it easier for businesses to operate”, while The Bahamas has remained relatively stagnant, hurting its position on the global ease of doing business index.

“It is not that The Bahamas government is not performing based on the platform that exists,” he said. “The problem is that those around us are making giant steps, utilizing technology, refining their processes and improving their way of doing business. And so they are leapfrogging us, going forward while we've been stagnant... happy with the way we do things. In a global world that is moving quickly that is not going to work.”

Government is taking a new look at the way it delivers its services, especially with regard to business

license acquisition and payment of taxes, Turnquest said.

He added that his government will not accept The Bahamas lagging behind other countries in the region.

“If we don't move forward... we will lose the competitive edge, we will slip further and further.

“The Bahamas has been slow to modernize, slow to adapt to change, slow to introduce innovations and slow to embrace technology. And we have been slow to adapt to a new mindset.”

Turnquest said his government will focus on the ease of interacting with government agencies. He said all tax authorities should be linked to one portal, where users can go to do their business. He said with the government’s modernization project, there will be better capabilities.

“Reforming technology is worth the investment,” he said. “Investments in technology will provide tremendous benefits to the Bahamian people and in the way we do business.”