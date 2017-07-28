Source: Promotion board not aware of Baha Mar airlift negotiations

A well-placed source close to the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) said the board has not been made aware of the airlift negotiations alluded to in a press release issued by Baha Mar Wednesday.

The NPIPB source said, “Traditionally, the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), the promotion board and the Ministry of Tourism have always collaborated on airlift.” However, the source alleged that those entities have not yet heard of such negotiations.

Baha Mar issued a statement in response to claims that its recent “Buy Once, Stay Twice” promotion could potentially put this destination’s tourism market in jeopardy, by severely undercutting other resorts’ rates.

The move by Baha Mar was so alarming that an

emergency meeting of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board has been called to address the way forward, Guardian Business understands.

The NPIPB Facebook site shows a promotion by Baha Mar called “Buy Once, Stay Twice”. The NPIPB posted the offer under the heading “two tickets to paradise”.

After being accused by Atlantis executives of cannibalizing from the existing market, after promising to open new markets, Baha Mar responded with a release saying that it is “currently in negotiations with major air carriers to greatly increase frequency, capacity and direct flights from the top U.S. feeder markets, and service from underutilized feeder markets, such as the American Midwest”.

The release added that Baha Mar is also hoping to capture markets such as Canada, the UK, South America, Asia and Europe.

“Baha Mar will continue to expand The Bahamas’ tourism market and attract new visitors to the destination,” the company stated.

In response to Baha Mar's release indicating that it has a plan to expand demand for the destination, the NPIPB source indicated: "The industry would welcome demand expansion, but has seen no evidence of marketing to that effect.

“Demand has to be created over time. It does not happen by flipping a switch, and to date we have not seen any marketing strategy that would support the Baha Mar assertion. The only strategy that is evident thus far is rate discounting, which will create demand, but at what price? BOGO (buy one, get one free) is not the clientele that can support this destination in the long term.”