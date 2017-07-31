Frankie Gone Bananas brings Bahamian fare to Atlantis

Frankie Gone Bananas is taking authentic Bahamian flare and fare to the former Bimini Road location at Atlantis' Marina Village, as Atlantis brings Bahamian-owned and operated businesses into its repertoire of restaurants.

Frankie Gone Bananas owner Elaine Pinder said she is excited to bring her brainchild to Marina Village, which is frequented by thousands of visitors and locals. Frankie Gone Bananas got its start at the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay six years ago, and this second location is slated to open in November of this year.

Pinder said the new location will be a welcomed challenge for her.

“It will be a delightful challenge to live up to the expectations of Atlantis, because I know they have a passion and an appetite for excellence, and so do I,” she said.

“That is going to make it a great experience, living up to those standards.”

She added that Atlantis expects an authentic Bahamian experience at Frankie Gone Bananas' new location. Pinder said that's precisely what her restaurant is all about.

"It is the same kind of Frankie Gone Bananas, because what Atlantis wants is almost a duplication of what we have," she said.

"They want the real thing. They don't want anything that is not Frankie Gone Bananas.

"Atlantis has invited Bahamians to share The Bahamas' culture with tourists and Bahamians alike; that's why they don't want to change it."

Pop Stop was also contracted by Atlantis to provide authentically local ice pops for a new kids pool being built at the Coral Towers.

Pop Stop owner Kentisha Ward said she is excited to be partnering with Atlantis to bring her fresh fruit pops to the guests at Atlantis.