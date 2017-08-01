Govt ministers, parliamentarians hold meetings with GB Shipyard execs

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama - An invitation to a number of parliamentary officials to visit Grand Bahama Shipyard came at a time when the government of The Bahamas was preparing to conduct a business seminar for commercial entities interested in offering ancillary services to GB Shipyard.

The observation came from Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson, during a short press conference at GB Shipyard.

“There are a number of goods and services needed to effectively run the yard and as a government, we would like to ensure that Bahamians have an opportunity to benefit by first knowing what those goods and services are and understanding how they can expand their current business operations for the benefit of both the shipyard and themselves,” said Minister Thompson.

Thompson was joined by a number of government and parliamentary colleagues during a tour of GB Shipyard on Thursday afternoon. The tour came following a meeting by the team and executives from the shipyard, where discussions on the success of the shipyard, the apprenticeship program and the future of the maritime business in Grand Bahama took place.

Representing the government were Brent Symonette, minister of financial services, trade and industry and immigration; Dion Foulkes, minister of labor; Michael Pintard, minister of youth, sports and culture; Frankie Campbell, minister of transportation and local government; Kwasi Thompson, minister of state for Grand Bahama; President of the Senate Katherine Forbes-Smith; Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works Iram Lewis and Senator Jasmin Dareus.

Minister Thompson noted that the visit to the shipyard was the first step in the government’s goal in understanding the business opportunities available for Bahamian entrepreneurs.

“We also want to ensure that the public is aware of the fact that the concern is not just about the employment at the shipyard, but also the fact that the shipyard has the ability to provide ancillary services for businesses here in Grand Bahama,” added Minister Thompson.

“We are also pleased to continue to work with the shipyard on its apprenticeship program, which is specifically designed to introduce the business of repair to our young people and to ultimately employ them in the Yard.

“I have been advised that there are just under 70 apprentices in the program; some are in their fourth year of the program and are working full time in the yard. Some are still attending BTVI and there are some completing a mechanical engineering degree at the University of The Bahamas.

“I am also advised that there are well over 600 Bahamians working in GB Shipyard between permanent employees and subcontractors.”

Minister Thompson noted that the government continues to encourage the employment of qualified Bahamians at the Grand Bahama Shipyard. He noted that during their meeting with shipyard executives, before the tour, there were fruitful conversations with respect to employment of very qualified individuals at the shipyard.

Minister Thompson also took the time to congratulate the shipyard for being the largest ship repair facility in the world.

“This is something that we here in Grand Bahama can be very proud about,” said Minister Thompson.