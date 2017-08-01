Bahamas wants 15% increase in African American travel

The Bahamas wants to see a 15 percent increase in African Americans travelling to the archipelago in the short term, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said during Black Meetings & Tourism Magazine’s recent Apex Awards. The African American travel market is worth $60 billion, he said.

He told those in attendance at the awards ceremony that the United States makes up 78 percent of the six million tourists that visit this country each year, but lamented that the country has not captured enough of the African American population.

“I want to speak about the importance of the African American market to The

Bahamas and the strong historical and cultural bonds that connect African Americans and the people of The Bahamas, a connection that makes the African American market a natural fit and perfect niche market for tourism in The Bahamas,” D’Aguilar said.

“The Bahamas has long been a vacation option for African American travelers and, given that one of our islands, Cat Island, is the birthplace of Sir Sidney Poitier, it was a natural mecca for his contemporaries in the entertainment industry to visit - whether Harry Belafonte, Sammy Davis Jr., Quincy Jones and the list goes on. As a result, over the years we have watched this market grow from strength to strength.

“Given its exponential growth, this market now constitutes a new travel movement, and everyone is taking notice.”

D’Aguilar insisted that the linkages between The Bahamas and African Americans makes the market a “ready-made, captive market segment that we in The Bahamas are prepared to seriously court, develop and grow”.

The tourism minister said The Bahamas continues to have and foster strong media partnerships with Black Enterprise magazine in order to entice the African American market to visit the islands of The Bahamas.

“We will continue building mutually beneficial relationships with meeting planners, family/school reunion planners, corporate decision makers and leaders in key community-based organizations,” he said. “Our tourism executives will also conduct education seminars, and offer site inspection tours to qualified meeting planner professionals.”