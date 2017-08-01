Sealy: With NHI fee schedule, a number of data points have to be looked at

CEO of Doctors Hospital Charles Sealy said changes to the fee schedule under National Health Insurance (NHI) for physicians would allow the government and the NHI Authority to gain information that would help to better craft the scheme’s rollout.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday Sealy said, “This is a good pilot opportunity. I am sure that those who crafted the current fee schedule, they realized that you are going to need to see it in action.

“There is going to be a lot of information coming out of these first six months or thereafter, which the government would use and the NHIA would use to determine if we identified the right numbers and are we ensuring that, more importantly, patients are being seen.”

Concerns were previously raised over the proposed remuneration fee per visit, which Guardian Business understands ranges from $30 to $70.

The concerns surrounded the possibility of doctors cutting back on time with patients and that the reimbursement fee may not be sufficient for physicians to cover fixed costs.

Registration for the first round of physicians ended in March and resulted in over 60 physicians in the private sector applying to NHI.

However, Sealy said, “It is one thing to identify a group of patients to go to a physician. The most important thing is that they are being seen and getting quality care. We don’t want to compromise on care.”

He noted that a number of data points would have to be looked at.

“One is going to be pricing and reimbursement. The other is going to be how efficient it is for a physician to be able to see the amount of patients we have identified for them,” he said.