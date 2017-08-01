Pharmaceutical association raises concerns following appointment of Bahamas Pharmacy Council chair

The Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA) has expressed serious concerns about the recent appointment of the chairperson of the Bahamas Pharmacy Council, calling for the selected person in the position to be strongly reconsidered. However, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands - who made the appointment - said he is “comfortable” with his decision.

In a letter sent to Sands in June, the BPA claimed that the appointment of the chairperson was “in direct violation” of certain parts of the Pharmacy Act.

The BPA argued that for instance, the appointed chairperson has served the maximum amount of terms indicated in the act and could no longer be reappointed for another term.

The BPA pointed out that section two, in the first schedule of the act, stipulates that no member of the council should serve for more than two consecutive terms.

“Your ministry will have in its records the appointment letters… which will confirm that [the chairperson] has served at least two consecutive terms,” the BPA said.

“The council cannot properly enforce the Pharmacy Act if by its constitution it already openly violates the same act.”

When asked about amending the act, the health minister told Guardian Business yesterday, “We don’t do these things in an ad-hoc fashion. Policy decisions are made against the backdrop of a strategic assessment of what we need to do and when we need to do it.”

The BPA also claimed that there are no legal grounds for the appointment of a public pharmacist representative to the council.

Certain parts in section one of the act state: “One shall be a pharmacist who shall be a representative of the private sector” and “one shall be a pharmacist who shall be a representative of the public sector”.

“As the appointment of [the chairperson] is in violation of the aforementioned section, there is currently no legally appointed public sector pharmacist on the council,” said the BPA.

Sands acknowledged receipt of the BPA’s concerns in the letter, but asserted that the appointed chairperson was qualified and suitable for the position.

“I clearly feel comfortable… I would not have appointed if I was not happy with it,” he said.

Guardian Business also reached out the chairperson who declined to comment on the matter.