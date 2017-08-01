D’Aguilar: Govt will financially support tourism-based start-ups

The Bahamas is attempting to encourage young entrepreneurs to build out the country’s tourism product, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said recently, adding that the government is committed to providing financial support for such ventures.

D’Aguilar, who was speaking at Black Meetings & Tourism Magazine’s recent Apex Awards, told those in attendance that the archipelago has a pool of “young and mature, energetic, innovative entrepreneurs brimming with ideas to diversify the experiences of our guests, and to bring to market authentic, artisanal art and craft products”.

“The government of The Bahamas is committed to providing start-up financial support to assist innovators in bringing about exciting new tours and excursions that incorporate the rich elements of our history, culture and heritage, that will add to the richness of our product offerings,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recently announced that the Bahamas government was prepared to back Bahamians wanting to open boutique hotels selling indigenous foods grown locally. Now, the tourism minister is calling on entrepreneurs to build start-up businesses around tourism that will potentially be backed by the government.

“Tourism is the cornerstone of the Bahamian economy,” said D’Aguilar.

“As minister of tourism, the mandate of my ministry is to grow our tourism business, which is best achieved through expanding our niche markets and providing rich entrepreneurial opportunities for Bahamians, which will in turn encourage our visitors to spend more when visiting the islands of The Bahamas.

“We will continue to work on all fronts to maintain a very desirable tourism product, and to pay close attention to those areas of our product mix that appeal to all visitors to The Bahamas.”