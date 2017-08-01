Atlantis, Colorado face off over ‘Come to Life’ slogan

The Atlantis resort is being accused of usurping Colorado’s five-year-old “Come to Life” tourism campaign. The slogan was not trademarked.

An article on Denver, Colorado-based news website westword.com revealed that Cathy Ritter of the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) sent an e-mail to Atlantis executives, expressing the state’s concerns about Atlantis’ recent use of “come to life” as its new indigenous marketing campaign.

“It’s come to our attention that your Atlantis team has found a compelling tagline — ‘Come to Life’ — for your new marketing campaign,” Ritter said to Atlantis.

“I thought you would want to be aware that we at the Colorado Tourism Office have spent many tens of millions of dollars over the past five years to engrain our ‘Come to Life’ messaging in the minds, hearts and spirits of vacation travelers.

“Our strategy of targeting a national audience through TV, magazine and digital has been incredibly successful, with Travelzoo recently ranking Colorado as the fifth most desirable state travel destination for U.S. travelers. Our research provides solid support for our belief that our ‘Come to Life’ campaign has been a major factor in driving this success. It’s a spot-on expression of the very real feelings of aliveness that travelers report experiencing after spending time in our spectacular state.

“We’ve woven those insights into a campaign that year after year has been ranked as one of the most efficient and effective destination marketing campaigns in the U.S. If you’d like to take a look at the work that has driven this success, check our ‘Come to Life’ playlist of videos on YouTube. You’ll see they’ve been shared more than a million times.

“Our concerns are probably obvious, but we do see it as a conflict for Atlantis, a tourism brand, to continue using a tagline developed and successfully used by a top state travel destination.”

Ritter suggested Atlantis’ new slogan could have been “due to an honest oversight, but the consequent blurring of our brands is undeniable”. She and the CTO believe that both brands using the “Come to Life” tagline will cause a conflict.

Atlantis responded to Ritter, saying: “We have reviewed this both internally and with our counsel, and we are confident that Atlantis Paradise Island’s new ‘Come to Life’ campaign does not infringe upon the campaign by the Colorado Tourism Office, nor do we think it would create any likelihood of confusion for potential visitors to our respective designations. Our search of the USPTO trademark database did not return any registration of the ‘Come to Life’ tagline by the Colorado Tourism Office, and we see that it is not even registered in the State of Colorado. Additionally, our search of the USPTO’s database shows that this is, in fact, a fairly commonly used tagline among a varied group of classes.”











