Increased government spending during first ten months of previous fiscal year

The former government increased spending by $93.7 million during the first ten months of the previous fiscal year.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) monthly economic report for June 2017 revealed that the fiscal deficit stood at $284.7 million for the ten-month period.

“Data on the government’s budgetary operations for the first ten months of FY2016/17 revealed a $35.5 million (14.3 percent) expansion in the deficit to $284.7 million,” notes the regulator in the report.

During the May budget communication, the new government revealed that the fiscal deficit was projected to land at $500 million by the end of June.

Meanwhile, government spending for the period in review increased by $93.7 million while revenue increased by $58.2 million. Value-added tax (VAT) receipts were $542.8 million for the ten-month period.

The regulator explained that capital expenditure expanded by $92.4 million and landed at $245.4 million.

“Similarly, current expenditure rose by $38.5 million…due mainly to higher disbursements for purchases of goods and services, by $40.7 million (14.9 percent) and personal emoluments, by $22.6 million (4.1 percent),” the report states.

On the revenue side, business and professional fees rose by $18.1 million.

“Taxes on international trade rose by $7.8 million, owing mainly to gains in excise and import taxes of $7 million and $4.8 million respectively,” the report notes.