Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Increased government spending during first ten months of previous fiscal year

  • The Central Bank of The Bahamas. FILE

XIAN SMITH
Guardian Business Reporter
xian@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 02, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The former government increased spending by $93.7 million during the first ten months of the previous fiscal year.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) monthly economic report for June 2017 revealed that the fiscal deficit stood at $284.7 million for the ten-month period.

“Data on the government’s budgetary operations for the first ten months of FY2016/17 revealed a $35.5 million (14.3 percent) expansion in the deficit to $284.7 million,” notes the regulator in the report.

During the May budget communication, the new government revealed that the fiscal deficit was projected to land at $500 million by the end of June.

Meanwhile, government spending for the period in review increased by $93.7 million while revenue increased by $58.2 million. Value-added tax (VAT) receipts were $542.8 million for the ten-month period.

The regulator explained that capital expenditure expanded by $92.4 million and landed at $245.4 million.

“Similarly, current expenditure rose by $38.5 million…due mainly to higher disbursements for purchases of goods and services, by $40.7 million (14.9 percent) and personal emoluments, by $22.6 million (4.1 percent),” the report states.

On the revenue side, business and professional fees rose by $18.1 million.

“Taxes on international trade rose by $7.8 million, owing mainly to gains in excise and import taxes of $7 million and $4.8 million respectively,” the report notes.

 

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links