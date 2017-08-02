Billion-dollar development wants NP’s electricity issues fixed

Billion-dollar development Albany is insisting that government fix New Providence’s power woes as soon as possible. Its Managing Partner Christopher Anand told members of Parliament and Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis during a tour of the resort, that it was willing to invest $700 million to fix the island’s power generation problems under the former administration, but its offer was superceded by a now defunct offer from New Fortress Energy.

Anand spoke with passion when he addressed the power issue, especially because outages had gravely affect the development’s residents, who are some of the world’s richest individuals.

Albany, which has a structured partnership involving golfing great Tiger Woods, investor Joe Lewis, golfing legend Ernie Els, entertainer Justin Timberlake and Anand, is also concerned about fixing New Providence’s dump, which is plagued by fires, and the oil-contaminated waters of Clifton Pier, which is only about one mile from the development.

When asked by media if government might look into Albany’s offer to invest $700 million into correcting Bahamas Power and Light’s unreliable power generation facilities, Minnis said his government would look at all bids that come across the table and choose the best one.

When the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was voted out of office on May 10, one of its last deals as government was with a company called Fortress, which is in the business of power generation in Jamaica. The deal was a secret until it was revealed in a local paper that government had met with Fortress heads.

Anand suggested Fortress won out over Albany’s offer. However, Guardian Business understands Albany’s deal may have been a far better offer than Fortress was bringing to the table. Former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis told this paper months before the Fortress deal was revealed that Albany’s bid had likely fallen through.

Anand stressed during his presentation to Cabinet ministers that Albany’s $1 billion development remains debt free, likely meaning that it would have brought a sound investment to the build-out of a power facility that would benefit the majority of Bahamians as well as Albany’s high-net-worth residents.

Anand did not ask the government to reconsider the offer it made during the time of the former administration two and a half years ago, but implored that the government fix the issue as the Albany development continues to grow, with the addition of three, new multi-story residential buildings and a recording studio, and the continual construction of private homes.

A source close to the discussion two and a half years ago, told Guardian Business that had the PLP taken Albany’s offer, New Providence would have been without the many blackouts still being suffered by the island’s residents today.