Albany investing in Baha Mar

“The right people bought Baha Mar, in my opinion,” said Managing Partner of Albany Christopher Anand, announcing that Albany’s parent company, Nexus Luxury Collection, will be investing in a “day club” (nightclub in the daytime) at Baha Mar.

Anand, speaking to a room full of government ministers who were invited for a tour of the Albany property, said emphatically that Baha Mar is going to be a “fabulous” corporate hotel, anchored by its convention facilities which he praised.

Anand revealed that Albany considered purchasing Baha Mar when it went into receivership, but considered the deal too risky given its level of debt.

“It is not a secret, perhaps, that we were one of the

bidders to buy Baha Mar,” he said. “It had financial difficulties and too much debt for what its business plan was.”

Anand said both Albany and Baha Mar can “play to each other’s strengths”, alluding that there could be much more cooperation between the properties than just the investment in a day club.

According to Nexus’ website, the company is “an international hospitality real estate development and asset management company which develops, operates, manages and invests in assets that complement the interests and strengths of its partners – private investor Joe Lewis and his Tavistock Group, golfing great Tiger Woods and musician and entertainer Justin Timberlake”.

Anand said Nexus is in the process of developing several clubs across the world under its Nexus brand, including a 46,000-square-foot club in New York City. He said Nexus is already a “major player” in the hospitality sector across the world and is bringing its expertise to Baha Mar.

Anand added that Albany residents are huge contributors to the business at Atlantis restaurants and places like Mahogany House. He insisted that the same will be true as Baha Mar comes on stream.

He praised his development’s overall contribution to the Bahamas economy; the property boasts a 96 percent Bahamian staff compliment and has not dipped below the employment of 800 to 1000 construction jobs since it broke ground in 2009.

Anand also lauded the company’s one percent employee turnover rate, making it one of the best places in the hospitality industry to work.