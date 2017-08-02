Fuel charge on power bills up 66.4 percent

The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) monthly economic report for June revealed that household energy costs have soared, with an over 60 percent increase in Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) fuel charge year-on-year.

“Bahamas Power and Light’s fuel charge - which exerts a large influence on the housing component of the Retail Price Index - firmed by 13.7 percent to $15.58 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in June, month-on-month, and advanced by 66.4 percent over the previous year,” CBOB states.

Just last month, Guardian Business reported that BPL’s fuel charge increased by almost 50 percent for the month of May on a year-on-year basis.

The cost of energy is high on the agenda for some public sector and private sector agencies.

CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Edison Sumner said recently the high cost of

energy in The Bahamas is one of the “highest impediments” to doing business in the country.

Newly-appointed Chairman of the BCCEC Michael Maura told Guardian Business recently that, as a percentage of household gross income, The Bahamas’ energy costs are some of the highest in the world.

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) regulates The Bahamas’ energy sector. BPL provided URCA with a draft for a consumer protection plan that is now open to public consultation.