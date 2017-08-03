Banks’ bad debt provisioning up $25.4 million

Banks increased debt provisions by over $26 million last month, according to The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) monthly economic report for June.

The report states that credit quality for banks improved “moderately” last month.

But despite the improvement, “banks still increased their bad debt provisioning by $25.4 million (5.3 percent) to $507.5 million”.

“In addition, banks wrote off a total of $8.6 million in bad debts and recovered approximately $2.0 million.”

Meanwhile, total private sector arrears declined by $26.5 million. Private sector lending also declined by $16.8 million. Consumer loans went down by $26.7 million and mortgages by $13.3 million. However, commercial loans were up by $23.2 million. “Developments in June had a significant impact on the half-year trends, as total Bahamian dollar credit rose by $165.1 million, in contrast to a $20.8 million decline a year earlier,” the report states.

The report also revealed that there was a notable spike in loan applications in the fourth quarter of last year as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

It pointed out that there was a strong growth in debt consolidation applications and a notable increase in furniture and appliances loans.

“Meanwhile, banking system credit arrears are expected to decline gradually, in line with the modest medium-term improvement in the economy, supported by banks’ ongoing debt restructuring activities, and to a lesser extent, the government’s mortgage relief program,” the regulator said in terms of an outlook.

“The outlook for external reserves remains stable to incrementally positive in the near-term, as activity in the foreign exchange earning sectors expands.”