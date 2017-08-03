Leonard: If govt buys Lucayan stake, it should exit deal ‘as soon as possible’

Attorney Carey Leonard asserted that the government should sell its equity stake in the Grand Lucayan “as soon as possible”, if it decides to follow through with partial ownership of the resort.

Last week, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that it was considering buying into the Grand Lucayan hotel in order to help the island’s economy rebound. He said renovations at the resort could begin next month, with Grand Lucayan opening for the winter season.

While Leonard agreed with the government’s move to intervene in reopening the hotel, he was not entirely fond of government intervention in private sector dealing.

“I do not like government getting involved in what I would call private industry,” he told Guardian Business yesterday.

However, he favored the government’s move from the viewpoint that Minnis took when he likened the need to help get the Grand Lucayan going to the U.S. industry bailouts in 2008, when the world sank into a recession.

Nevertheless, Leonard urged the government to exit the deal once the opportunity presents itself from a prospective buyer.

This newspaper reported that Canadian real estate development company Wynn Group was the frontrunner in the discussions to take control of the resort.

“They (the government) should get out as soon as they possibly can. As soon as the other operators want to buy up the balance of the shares, I’d sell them,” he said.

The prime minister said his government has “no intention of remaining as an owner in the hotel business for any extended period of time”.

Meanwhile, the resort remains closed to date since the passage of Hurricane Matthew. Official Ministry of Tourism data for the first quarter of 2017 released this week proved that the closure of the resort strip has dampened economic conditions in Grand Bahama.

The data showed that Grand Bahama suffered an over 40 percent decline in air arrivals for the first quarter.

The island also recorded the “largest decline” in visitor arrivals when compared to New Providence and the Family Islands.