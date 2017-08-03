Bahamian woman among scholarship winners for upcoming entrepreneurship retreat

A Bahamian businesswoman was among three who received The Woman Behind The Business Retreat Scholarship this week, giving her access to successful businesswomen from the United States.

A press release announcing the scholarship recipients revealed Tameka Ferrika-Grant, owner of Reliable Babysitting Services, as the Bahamian who received the award. The two other winners were Danielle Woodhouse-Johnson, owner of DaniJay Designs, and Alejandra Santaolalla, owner of Color with Luna, both from the United States.

“This distinguished award affords women entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from and build international relations with business owners, C-Suite-level executives and their peers in the entrepreneurial sector,” the release said.

"Establishing a strong support base is one of the many keys to building a successful business," said Angel Livas, founder of non-profit The Woman Behind The Business, in the release. "That's where The Woman Behind The Business creates an ecosphere for women business owners to expand collaborative partnerships with women internationally."

The “The Woman Behind The Business Retreat” is being held at the Melia Nassau Beach resort from September 8–12.

Businesses Visionary Network Group, Target Optimized Marketing Solutions (TOMS) and Creative Introduction covered travel, accommodations and registration costs for the scholarship winners.

"Many people have great ideas that could make for a great and profitable business, but without support and mentoring an entrepreneur's growth can be hindered or stunted,” Nicole Dias, CEO of Visionary Network Group, said in the release.

“That's why I'm honored to provide such an exciting opportunity to my scholarship recipient... to help her translate her vision into a reality."

CEO of TOMS added: "They (The Woman Behind The Business) empower women entrepreneurs and share the same principles that we are committed to at TOMS: helping women grow their businesses and meet their professional goals. We look forward to our partnership with WBB and working with the dynamic entrepreneurs attending the inaugural retreat in The Bahamas this fall."