Albany boss: Biggest gift from govt is ‘being left alone’

Albany asked the present government Tuesday, like the previous governments, to leave the development alone and allow it to get on with its business.

Managing Partner Christopher Anand was direct with members of the Free National Movement government during a tour of the development, explaining to them that operating without government interference and government pressures has allowed the luxury resort community to spring up in southwest New Providence successfully and debt-free.

“The biggest gift we’ve been given by all of your predecessors is being left alone,” Anand said.

“People have not meddled in our business. We haven’t been asked to use certain people. We have been left alone, and I think that’s the greatest gift you’ve given us. And it is my request going forward that you continue to support us, but let us get on with doing what we do.”

Anand said Albany is “doing something incredibly well”, adding that the community is attracting the “absolute top end of the world’s wealthiest people”.

He said the property likely has appeared very “stealth” to Bahamians who do no work at the property or live near it, adding it is not in Albany’s best interest to run around “yapping” about itself, given its clientele.

He said it is the hope of its investors that Albany becomes the place where the world’s richest people will come and settle. The community already boasts world-class yacht facilities and a business center housing the likes of RBC’s and Scotiabank’s wealth management offices, and even a Rolex watch factory.

Anand said he and his partners, Justin Timberlake, Tiger Woods, Joe Lewis and Ernie Els, want the community to be considered the Monaco of The Bahamas.

“What we’ve done is created a whole new category of buyers and visitors, and they come here and they spend money.” he said.

The community is developing a world-class music studio, sports academy and boarding school run by Tanya McCartney, wife of Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney.

“I don’t think anybody has invested more equity in the country than us,” said Anand.