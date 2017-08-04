BOB still a going concern with deficit of $94 million

Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) continues to operate as a going concern, with an accumulated deficit of $94 million in 2016, up more than $23 million from 2015, according to the company’s annual report.

In June 2015 and 2016, it was found that the bank, as a result of the significant loan loss provisions recognized during the fiscal years and its subsequent effects on retained earnings and the bank’s equity, was “non-compliant with certain of its externally imposed capital ratio requirements”.

Despite this grim outlook for BOB, the theme of the bank’s annual report was “transformation”, suggesting that the bank is on a path to correcting its financial position. And while the bank has taken measures to cut expenses by about $5 million between 2015 and 2016, industry experts say the rescue of BOB will surely rest on the shoulders of taxpayers, especially given that the government owns majority shares in the bank.

In a press release, the bank’s new chairman, Wayne Aranha, said a focus will be placed on implementing systems and controls that will ensure that compliance with applicable laws, regulations, guidelines and directives takes place as part of day-to-day processes. He added that the bank’s board will ensure that regulatory deficiencies are addressed “in short order so that management’s time can be devoted to managing the bank for profit”.

BOB, in a letter to The Central Bank of The Bahamas in 2015, explained that the bank is “materially compliant with the principles of the guidelines”. The bank admitted in the letter that it has to pay special attention to enhancing training in bank risk; enhance core banking systems; monitor its credit portfolio to ensure the bank maintains strong assets; implement automated tools to monitor “key risk areas”; and continue to focus on improving data quality, information security and customer service standards.

“Stringent cost control measures will be implemented, consistent with the need to ensure that risks are appropriately managed and customer service is not sacrificed,” Aranha said in the release.

“The bank will also seek cost recovery from government in those cases where loss-making operations continue as a social or national service in a family island.”