Roberts:  Increase in cybercrimes in the last two years

Carlyle Roberts, Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) vice president of enterprise and strategic solutions, noted that there has been an increase in cybercrimes in the country in the last two years.

Roberts pointed out that many financial services companies have experienced “some level of cybercrime”.

To this extent, it should be noted that the Clearing Banks Association (CBA) started a fraud awareness campaign in an effort to warn customers of various forms of cyberattacks, such as phishing, spoofing and spam.

Roberts asserted that BTC has extended its awareness to its customers through a series of consumer education initiatives.

And while efforts from the private and public sectors to prevent cyber attacks are evident, the Global Cybersecurity Index 2017 showed that The Bahamas has one of the worst cyber security infrastructures in the world.

“Noting this grave concern by our customers, we’ve stepped into action to assist our customers. We’ve been able to partner with our vendors to provide free cyber threat assessment programs (CTAP),” said Roberts.

“What that does is give us an opportunity to connect with our customers, by having them agree for us to conduct an assessment of their network for seven days, and from that assessment, we are able to see if the network has been intruded or if the network is fully secured to undergo any intrusions.

“In the event that we have detected any threat on the customer network, we’re also able to provide by way of our managed solutions a unified threat management (UTM) solution. It's a basically another means of providing a service which eliminates any type of tampering on their network.”

Roberts said the feedback from customers has been pretty good, according to a BTC press statement.

“When companies have a better understanding, it increases their confidence in what we can provide, and it’s easier to make the decision to stick with BTC to provide the best solution for their company,” said Roberts.