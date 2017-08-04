Construction starts down 36.2%; Sands challenges accuracy of data

Construction starts declined by 36.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017, according to The Central Bank of The Bahamas in its monthly economic report for June.

However, President of the Bahamian Contractors’ Association (BCA) Leonard Sands said he does not think the data provided by the Department of Statistics was “as accurate as it can be”.

The report states: “During the three-month period, private residential completions rose by four percent in number and by 15.3 percent in value.

“Similarly, the number of permits issued for private residential construction - a forward looking indicator - firmed by 1.4 percent in number, but contracted by 31.1 percent in value, while construction starts contracted in both number and value, by 36.2 percent and 17 percent, respectively.”

Sands said that he would “certainly like to challenge” the figures provided.

He also said that although the sector is not as strong as contractors would like it to be, the sector is also not in the “worst place” it has been over the past three years.

The report said that construction indicators provided by the Department of Statistics for the first quarter of 2017 “showed that the domestic market remained soft, with activity remaining well below its pre-recession levels”.

But Sands argued that if “it was that bad”, members would be lamenting “a whole lot more”.

He admitted, however, that he would not say “things are great” in the sector overall.

“We recognized that the late hurricanes affected many of the households and affected persons who would have started construction. I believe they would have taken some of the resources in making their houses livable again,” said Sands.

The regulator said domestic economic activity remained “mildly positive” in June, “as output in the construction sector continued to be buoyed by foreign investment projects, and to a lesser extent, public sector rebuilding activity”.