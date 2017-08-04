$166 million of BOB’s bad loans to go to Resolve

Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) has turned once again to Bahamas Resolve Ltd. to shed toxic loans. It was announced at the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) Wednesday night that $166 million would go to Resolve, as the bank continues to try to slow its floundering.

A release from BOB revealed that the government agreed to allow the special purpose vehicle, Resolve, to acquire the $166 million in impaired commercial loans from BOB, the bank’s shareholders learned Wednesday.

Bank Chairman Wayne Aranha noted, “This support from the government will cure the bank’s capital deficiencies.”

According to the release, “Mr. Aranha said the loans will be purchased at gross book value, and the consideration for this purchase would be the issuance of promissory notes by Resolve, which previously purchased non-performing loans from the bank in 2014.”

The release continued, “Mr. Aranha further revealed that the government has agreed to facilitate Resolve retiring up to $107 million of the promissory notes in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, in accordance with the following schedule: $50 million in August 2017, and $19 million on November 30, 2017, and on each of the two succeeding quarters ending February 28, 2018 and May 31, 2018.”

Both BOB and Resolve have agreed to “consummate the transaction” next week, as well as negotiate other terms and conditions inherent in the agreement and repayment schedule.

Former Chairman of Resolve James Smith, said the “interim model”, which was used in 2014 to enable the bank to rid itself of toxic loans, could not recover the $100 million in assets it attempted to liquidate.

Resolve was challenged to sell the assets it required from BOB, which according to Smith, were not worth the $100 million the assets were originally transferred for.

Smith said while the model that uses Resolve to rid BOB of these bad loans can work, he warned that, in the long term, taxpayers will likely absorb the financial penalty that could come along with Resolve and BOB’s inability to recover liquidity from the toxic loans.

The government, which is the majority shareholder in BOB, has vowed not to allow the bank to fail.

“What they are going to have to do is transfer more assets over, and taxpayers will have to pick up that tab,” he said. “It’s not unlike what they did in the U.S. during the (financial) crisis.”

The release said the bank’s new board of directors will reassess the key elements of the bank’s existing transformation plan, “with a view to ensuring that the necessary focus is given to critical areas, including credit policies, compliance, cost control and growth”.

“From initial reviews, there is a need to engage a more aggressive approach to reducing delinquencies. There is room for improving the collection of non-performing loans, and procedures (and possibly resource adjustments) will be implemented imminently to ensure improvements are realized,” Aranha said in the release.