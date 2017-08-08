Campbell: Proposed traffic system deserves discussion to ‘weigh benefits to society’

According to Minister of Transportation Frankie Campbell, a recently proposed road safety enforcement system deserves "discussion to weigh the benefits to society". He noted that such a system could garner a return on investment for government in just one year and then raise much-needed millions for the public treasury through fines collected from law-breakers.

Campbell called the proposal by Bahamian company Intelligent Enforcement (IntelEnforce) "timely" and suggested it would feature prominently as part of the road traffic department's modernization process, which started in October 2016.

IntelEnforce explained to Campbell that in a test of its high-tech system, the violations captured during just one month of activity would have garnered about $1.2 million.

The system has the potential to earn the government about $12 million per annum or save government money on infrastructure repairs from traffic accidents.

Last month, Campbell announced alarming statistics for road traffic accidents and deaths for the year to date.

“Some of our brightest and best have perished in accidents, or suffered life altering injuries which have devastated their families and diminished our nation’s capacity to be at its very best,” IntelEnforce CEO Donovan Paul said.

“This modern traffic public safety system will deter traffic violators through computerizing and automating traffic enforcement, adding to the government’s public safety initiatives. With almost 1,000 traffic fatalities since 2000, and a staggering 1,000 hit and run consecutive annual reports, topped by reports of thousands of traffic accidents annually causing lifetime bodily injuries, inconveniences and significant property damage, we agree with the minister that law and order and public safety are needed on our roads.”

IntelEnforce IT Chief Michael Arteaga added: “This road traffic safety system not only records the speed of a vehicle per lane, but also records video of the entire scene, taking two still pictures just seconds apart. Based on the offense, the offender may receive an electronic traffic violation ticket.” ​​​​

Paul explained that properly policed roads would reduce the strain on the country's already overtaxed societal infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, our blood bank, emergency and social services, and the cost of insurance.

He said his company's proposal calls for a public-private partnership (PPP).

“The most successful implementations to date for this type of initiative are established through public-private partnerships,” he said.

"In this case government would make a small, initial commitment, and the bulk cost is initially covered by the private sector and then returned before both share in the responsibility and returns going forward."

As a PPP, revenue from offenders’ tickets is split 50-50 with the government.

“Considering the revenue projections attached to the one-month pilot test we did on one stretch of road near our office in central New Providence, we believe the government could recover any initial stake or investment in about a year and garner an immediate effect on the public safety on the roads of New Providence without having to worry about management costs or hardware expansion.”