Farmer: Bahamas should consider timetable for electric cars switch

Countries around the world have started announcing dates on which sales of new gasoline and diesel cars would cease; proponents of the electric car “movement” agree that The Bahamas should start making steps in the same direction.

Pia Farmer, owner of Easy Car Sales and Sean Grazette, manager at Easy Car Sales appeared on Friday as guests on Guardian Radio to talk about where The Bahamas stands in the movement towards exclusively using environmentally friendly vehicles.

Just last month Britain announced that the sales of new diesel and gas cars would stop by the end of 2040; the country followed in the footsteps of many others such as France and Norway.

The time, perhaps, has arrived for The Bahamas to consider moving in this direction and Farmer agreed that “we should be thinking because changes are afoot”.

The switch from diesel to electric is becoming more popular. Farmer explained that is because the cost of electric cars is coming down and the efficiency of their batteries is becoming greater.

To this extent Farmer said, “I don’t see any problem with us setting a date or deadline to alleviate gasoline vehicles.”

Switching to electric is not only environmentally friendly, it is also a relief to the average consumer’s wallet.

Farmer, who has driven an electric car for the past three years, said that it only costs five cents a mile versus 20 cents a mile with a gasoline vehicle.

Maintenance is also cheaper for electric cars, “to the tune of saving three quarters” of what is normally spent now to maintain a conventional vehicle.

“Because there are 1,000 less parts in an electric car than a conventional vehicle, maintenance is very inexpensive. Most people are used to taking their cars in once a year to be serviced and paying hundreds of dollars,” said Farmer.

She noted that "an enormous" amount of a consumer's budget in The Bahamas is spent on transportation. "They spend a ridiculous amount of money from their pocket," she said.

While the electric car solution is a frugal alternative, concerns have been raised regarding the readiness of The Bahamas' energy sector.

The price for electricity is relatively high in The Bahamas; households and businesses are faced with frequent power outages during peak season.

But Farmer assured that electric cars are, "primed for alternative energy".

She explained that the electric car has a range of 100 miles and the average person uses 30 to 35 miles on average per day.

"Let’s say the power is out all night, you still have another 65 miles in your car. You are only topping up," she said.