Fewer passengers getting off cruise ships in Nassau

Fewer cruise passengers are getting off the cruise ships in Nassau - one of the Caribbean's busiest cruise ports - the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) told Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar yesterday. He suggested it was a testament to the state of the downtown area, the port and a lack of activities for tourists to partake in.

D'Aguilar met with the FCCA last week in a one-day meeting in Florida, where they discussed the state of the cruise industry in The Bahamas. It was the first meeting the new tourism minister has had with the FCCA since taking office.

Some cruise lines that are a part of the FCCA were rumored last year to be considering pulling out of this market due to the poor state of Nassau's cruise port and the lack of entertainment on Grand Bahama.

The port's welcome center, known as Festival Place, has been undergoing renovations for a number of months. According to D'Aguilar, resources have been scarce and the renovations remain unfinished. The former administration, before it was voted out of office, seemed convinced, however, that Festival Place was to open imminently.

In order to get the county's main cruise gateway up to scratch, D'Aguilar said it will take a new plan that will require a public-private partnership, much like the Nassau Airport Development Company and Arawak Port Development Limited.

Despite the many concerns the FCCA has about New Providence as a destination, D'Aguilar said this country is still one of the most popular destinations for cruise lines sailing from the east coast of the United States to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

However, as D'Aguilar pointed out, the major difference between The Bahamas and destinations within the Caribbean is the average visitor spend on those islands. He said in some Caribbean countries, cruise visitors spend an average of $200. In The Bahamas the average spend is about $67.

D'Aguilar said he hopes to be able to get more Bahamians to create businesses that can cater to cruise ship passengers, and that will begin to lower the number of passengers who remain on cruise ships when they are in port.