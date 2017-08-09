Exuma farmers want greater role in reducing food imports

With The Bahamas having one of the highest import bills in the Caribbean, Chairman of the Exuma Farmers Association Patrick Dwyer said farmers on that island would like to play a part in helping to reduce the significant amount of food imports coming into the country.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Dwyer said, “The government has spoken about trying to reduce the national debt in terms of imports. We want to be able to show where our farmers are contributing to helping reduce the amount of importation of products that we do in Exuma.”

Dwyer explained that the association is trying to get back on its feet after seeing a decline in crops being produced post-Hurricane Matthew. Prior to the devastating storm, farmers grew a good amount of bananas, peppers and onions as main crops.

He added that meeting the demand of local supply is difficult, because the farmers association is currently inactive.

“What we are looking to do is get those farmers active again,” said Dwyer.

He also explained that local stores purchase from farmers, but also tend to import from New Providence.

“They buy a lot of stuff coming out of Nassau… and they do support our local market. But we have a demand and supply problem,” said Dwyer.

“So, what we are looking to do, because there is a demand, is to get our members active again so they can [provide] the supply.”

A recent Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report showed that The Bahamas has the second-highest food import dependence ratio within the Caribbean at 0.92, which is 21 percentage points above the regional average.

Dwyer said the association would like to start a farmers market, which would help to promote the end products of certain crops. This would also allow farmers to avoid spoilage.

In addition, Dwyer said there is a market for farming beehives in Exuma.

“A couple of our members are into the beehives. They are actually farming beehives. The potential to be able to develop bee farming is one of the areas we are looking at,” he said.