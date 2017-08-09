Meetings-based website touting Baha Mar as new convention mecca

Meetings and conventions website Successfulmeetings.com is touting the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) prowess of the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, saying it has “moved” The Bahamas “to the top of many planners' lists of Caribbean destinations” – something Baha Mar has touted as one of its strengths since its inception.

With the Grand Hyatt recently opened and the SLS Baha Mar not far behind it, Baha Mar’s MICE potential is being talked about in the meetings and incentive planners circuit.

In an interview with Yvette Edwards, director of sales and marketing for the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Successfulmeetings.com uncovers in an article some of the reasons MICE planners might look at the resort as a destination.

“We are catering to groups seeking a unique resort experience that truly provides a sense of location combined with elements of effortless luxury,” Edwards said in an article on the site.

“Baha Mar features everything from art experiences, a vibrant night club and social scene, casino, bespoke cocktail and culinary experiences, to multi-level pools with swim-up aquariums and marine life interactions.

“The hotel offers 1,800 rooms and is managing 200,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space which includes the Baha Mar Convention, Art and Entertainment Center. Guests will have access to all the Baha Mar resort amenities, including the Caribbean's largest casino, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design golf course and the Caribbean's first and only 30,000-square-foot ESPA spa. The Bahamas is an easily accessible international destination, with flights direct from several U.S. cities in addition to the UK and South America.”

Before Baha Mar closed, following bankruptcy protection proceedings, it had boasted forward group bookings beyond what it had imagined. Now, the resort’s new owners are hoping for that same success two years after he resort was set to initially open.

Managing Partner of Albany Christopher Anand recently affirmed his confidence in the resort to bring in many MICE groups. Anand is betting so strongly on Baha Mar that his group has invested in a day club at the resort.

“The hotel is reaching a new target market and catering to travelers seeking a more luxurious, exclusive experience that may not have considered Nassau prior to Grand Hyatt Baha Mar's opening,” Edwards said in the article.