Outages and billing concerns addressed in BPL consumer protection plan

Director of Utilities and Energy at the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) Shevonn Cambridge said the regulator will be conducting a series of public meetings on various Family Islands in an effort to educate consumers about the ins and outs of Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) consumer protection plan.

Cambridge explained that the plan would provide the public with information about billing concerns, accuracy issues and how the complaint process works.

Cambridge added that the plan also speaks to outages and BPL’s time constraints regarding an outage.

URCA held a public discussion on the plan yesterday at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, with the intent to engage a “good representation” of BPL’s customer base.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Cambridge said the regulator also intends to visit various Family Islands to get feedback on the plan, including Abaco, Eleuthera, Bimini, Exuma, Acklins, Crooked Island and Inagua.

The meetings are intended to educate and encourage consumers to use the plan to address some of the issues they may face with BPL’s services.

“Those who would have

experienced problems or had issues in the past should go through the document and the particular section that is relevant to you and see what is proposed that would have addressed your situation satisfactorily,” said Cambridge.

“We want to make sure the document is able to address as many as the scenarios that have occurred or could possibly occur.”