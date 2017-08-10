Rented generation vital until build-out of new BPL capacity

New Providence hit two record peak demand periods this summer, according to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) CEO Pamela Hill, who explained that the island continues to have generation issues due to the power company’s aging engines, despite the company having 80 megawatts of rented engines.

Hill would not explain just how much BPL is spending on the rented engines, but sought to explain how much more efficient the machines are in terms of cost savings to BPL, and by extension the customer.

BPL currently employs 80 megawatts of rented generation; it has had 40 megawatts for the past three years, Hill said. She added that the company will likely have to keep the extra generation until it completes a build-out of new generation that is able to reliably sustain New Providence.

Before the peak summer months, BPL released a statement assuring the public that New Providence would not suffer the outages the island has been used to for years. However, outages occurred as the company “hit a new peak.. the highest in the history of The Bahamas”.

“You need to have spare capacity,” she said.

“So we look at our total generation as an overall cents per kilowatt hour.

“The rental generation is strongly priced... well-priced for our customers. It’s both efficient and it’s also reliable for our customers, so it is on the lower end of the total fuel costs that our customers incur.

“The purpose of the rental generation is really to serve as a stand-in while we build the new generation for the company. The new generation will probably take 18 months on the low end, two years at the high end to put in place, so we’re looking at that sort of time frame to have some sort of temporary generation in place.”

Hill said BPL is looking for the money to carry out its plan to improve power generation on the island.

Managing Partner of Albany Christopher Anand told government officials last week that he and his partners had offered the former Progressive Liberal Party government a $700 million deal to fix the power on New Providence, but were rejected.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said following Anand’s comments that his government would look at the best deal for the country concerning the improvement of power generation for New Providence.