D’Aguilar: Ministry of Tourism layoffs freed up crucial marketing dollars

The Ministry of Tourism’s recent employee “restructuring” means the government has been able to free up money for marketing strategies that would have gone to payroll.

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar told reporters yesterday that tourism officials have received amazing ideas to market this country, but the ministry has not had the money to implement those ideas.

“The core mission of the Ministry of Tourism is to grow the total number of stopover visitors to the country... they bring significant spend to the country and therefore create economic opportunity,” he said.

D’Aguilar said if the ministry had not restructured its staffing levels, there would have been far less money for overseas marketing. And to exacerbate the problem the ministry’s budgets have been tightened, and each ministry has been mandated to find savings of 10 percent.

D’Aguilar mentioned the damning statistic plaguing this country – stopover visitor numbers have not grown in 20 years. In addition, costs to the destination have continued to increase. Fees at the Lynden Pindling International Airport have gone up, making it slightly more expensive to travel to New Providence. And due to procedures enacted by the United States, the process to get through security in order to enter the country has been heightened, and the length of time to get through security has increased marginally.

D’Aguilar said he ensured that the new processes at LPIA were implemented seamlessly so that they did not significantly disrupt the visitor experience.

“I really wanted to make sure that the customer experience was a pleasant one,” he said.

“There are some minor changes we need to make. We were definitely all over that and wanted to ensure that rolled out seamlessly.”