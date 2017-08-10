Hill: BPL not part of talks between former govt, New Fortress Energy

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) CEO Pamela Hill explained yesterday that she could not comment on negotiations between the former government and New Fortress Energy because the deal was not one “BPL had led or was engaged in”.

The former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government worked hard and fast to negotiate a deal with New Fortress Energy, which is in the business of power production in Jamaica.

Sources explained to Guardian Business that BPL was not even brought into the conversation during negotiations with New Fortress and were only handed a deal it was told they should sign off on when negotiations were nearing the end.

However, the collapse of the New Fortress deal came when the PLP lost the May 10 general elections, with former Prime Minister Perry Christie touting only days before that his government had found a solution to New Providence’s power woes.

“I really can’t comment on that because there hadn’t been enough negotiations and structuring of the deal far enough along on the part of government to really determine from BPL’s perspective, what the impact of that deal would have been,” said Hill.

“That had not been a project that BPL had led or was engaged in.”

Billion-dollar development Albany insisted recently that government fix New Providence’s unreliable power as soon as possible. Its Managing Partner Christopher Anand told members of Parliament and Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis during a tour of the resort, that it was willing to invest $700 million to fix the island’s power generation problems under the former administration, but its offer was superceded by the now defunct offer from New Fortress Energy.

Anand spoke with passion when he addressed the power issue, especially because outages had gravely affect the development’s residents, who are some of the world’s richest individuals.

Albany, which has a structured partnership involving golfing great Tiger Woods, investor Joe Lewis, golfing legend Ernie Els, entertainer Justin Timberlake and Anand, is also concerned about New Providence’s dump, which is plagued by fires, and the oil-contaminated waters of Clifton Pier, which is only about one mile from the development.

The deal was a secret until it was revealed in a local paper that government had met with Fortress heads.

Anand suggested Fortress won out over Albany’s offer. However, Guardian Business understands Albany’s deal may have been a far better offer than Fortress was bringing to the table.