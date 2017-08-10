Bahamas signs tax collection MOU with Airbnb

The Bahamas signed a memorandum of understanding with vacation home rental giant Airbnb yesterday, that will see Bahamians who rent their homes and rooms on the site, paying some sort of tax on their accommodations.

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar explained yesterday that government has yet to decide what the tax structure will be for the largely unregulated sector, but said value-added tax will likely not be applicable for Airbnb providers, given that most individuals who use their homes as a vacation home rental do not meet the minimum threshold of $100,000 required to pay the 7.5 percent tax.

“Ideally it would have been the seven and a half percent VAT, but seven and a half percent VAT doesn’t work for Airbnb, the reason being is there are certain exceptions, and they like taxes that are clean and easy to collect that don’t have exceptions... it creates work for them,” said D’Aguilar.

“So, of course VAT exempts the first $100,000 of revenue, so that became difficult for them to ascertain exactly whether that person who is renting that house had reached that threshold or not, so they would like a straight sales tax or something like that... and we’ll have to put our thinking caps on and come up with the best way to levy that.”

Shawn Sullivan, public policy lead for Latin America and the Caribbean, said Airbnb users will likely see the prices of the stays in The Bahamas go up, but both he and D’Aguilar explained that vacationers are typically understanding of government taxes. Sullivan added that all taxes would be collected through the Airbnb site and remitted to the Bahamas government by Airbnb.

On the ownership side, owners of vacation home rentals will have to register with the Hotel Licensing Department of the Ministry of Tourism.

“The ministry launched a registration drive in 2016,” said D’Aguilar.

“In the past few months, we have seen an uptick in the number of persons registering with us. Vacation home rental owners are required to register with the Ministry of Tourism via a seamless process being implemented.

“In business there are some things that are a given. You operate a business to generate revenue, and as a contributing member of society, you pay your share of tax on the revenue you earn.”

D’Aguilar explained that owners who utilize online platforms to book their homes and rooms in their homes, will soon see legislation put in place requiring them to pay “a tax on your accommodations business”.

“We have had extensive consultation with our stakeholders, and the amount of tax levied will level the playing field in the industry,” he said.

Small boutique hotels have been worried that platforms like Airbnb would eat away at their business. But now, government has moved to take away a small advantage from vacation homeowners who use Airbnb.

D’Aguilar noted, however that Airbnb is a tool that has enabled Bahamians to become entrepreneurs. Sullivan said across the world Airbnb has given travelers options they have never had before.

According to statistics given by D’Aguilar, The Bahamas has 1,900 active listings on Airbnb, and guest arrivals to the properties have grown by 95 percent in the last 12 months. He added that Airbnb guests spend an average of 4.6 nights in this destination, and have brought in about $8 million over the time that Bahamian properties have been listed on the platform.