BTC’s mobile subscriber base down by 24,000

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has suffered a loss of 24,000 mobile subscribers since mobile competitor BeAliv Ltd. entered The Bahamas’ telecoms market last year in November, according to second quarter financial results released by Cable Wireless Communications (CWC), part owner of BTC, earlier this week.

The results show that BTC also endured a loss of 3,000 voice subscribers for the period in review. Former CEO of BTC Leon Williams previously said that, in a couple of years, voice services are “going to be a giveaway” and the telecoms company will just have to find new streams of revenue.

“In The Bahamas, we reported a small revenue generating units (RGU) decline of 1,000 in Q2 as continued penetration of our growing fiber-to-the-home network generated 2,000 video adds, offset by a decline of 3,000 voice subscribers,” said CWC.

“Our mobile subscriber base fell by 24,000 following the entrance of a new competitor into the market in late 2016.”

Meanwhile, CWC recorded a decrease all around in video (4,000), Internet (3,000) and telephony (9,000) subscribers for the second quarter.

In addition, CWC experienced an overall decline, on an organic basis, of 48,000 mobile subscribers for the period in review.

CWC also reported an organic decline in RGUs by 16,000.

In Jamaica, RGUs decreased by 12,000 in the second quarter as subscribers declined across all fixed-line categories, according to CWC.

“In Barbados, RGUs declined by 4,000, primarily due to lower fixed-line telephony subscribers and, to a lesser extent, declines in video and broadband caused by competition,” CWC continued.

“In Trinidad, we added 2,000 RGUs as growth in fixed-line telephony, through bundling promotions, more than offset a decline in video subscribers due to continued competitive intensity.”