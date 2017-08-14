Date:
Marked increase in debit, credit card transactions

  • The Central Bank of The Bahamas. FILE

CHESTER ROBARDS
Senior Business Reporter
chester@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 14, 2017

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) noted, in its Financial Stability Report for December 2016, a marked increase in the use of debit and credit cards, though it noted cash and checks remain important modes of payment in this country.

CBOB called the shift toward electronic payments "marked", explaining that there has been a 6.3 percent reduction in cash withdrawals at automated teller machines (ATMs). It said ATM withdrawals declined to $10.6 million during 2016, "with a nearly one-third contraction in the value of transactions to an estimated $2 billion".

"Similarly, the volume of checks presented for clearing through the Automated Clearing House (ACH), fell further by 4.8 percent to 2,611,102 items in 2016, with the associated value of these instruments decreasing by 1.3 percent to $7 billion, and reversing an uptick of 2.8 percent in 2015," CBOB states in its report.

"With regard to electronic payments, retail settlements processed through the Bahamas Automated Clearing House (BACH) — consisting principally of direct deposits of salaries and transfers — advanced by 14.3 percent to 2.3 million items in the review year, while the corresponding value expanded further by 32.9 percent to $1,975.5 million."

The bank explained that at points of sale "and other settings", debit card transactions increased by 9.6 percent, landing at 9.1 million, "while the associated value grew by 14.5 percent to $1.4 billion".

"Credit card usage also rose, as the value of unpaid card balances increased by 2.8 percent, although aggregate growth was only concentrated among cardholders with higher spending limits," CBOB's report states.

