Three firms to receive capital injection from $1 million fund

Three companies are slated to receive capital from a new investment fund called The Investment Group (TIG).

The three companies signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with TIG last week at a launch ceremony for the fund at the British Colonial Hilton. The $1 million fund, designed by the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) to help facilitate small business growth in The Bahamas, was endorsed by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis during the launch ceremony.

In a press release marking the launch of the fund, BSGC said the fund will deploy the $1 million among 10 to 15 firms.

"The first three recipients, receiving varying amounts of undisclosed sums, are United Data Technologies Limited, K W Paving and Global Energy Solutions Limited," the release stated.

BSGC President Atari Mitchell said at the launch: “This is what our country needs. This is what will inspire the next generation of Bahamians to build a Bahamas that will become the envy of the world.

“We see this investment group as a vital need towards creating Bahamian ownership and spurring job creation all across our country.”

BSGC itself was started through a $5,000 grant Mitchell received through the government.

"That is why youth entrepreneurial empowerment is a major focus of his administration," said Minnis, who views TIG as a tool to tackle unemployment and crime in urban areas.

The prime minister said at the launch: "I've come to endorse the effort of Bahamas Striping in going far beyond its remit in launching what is really a private venture capital fund. This is genuine and this is new, and it should be applauded.

“I applaud this new initiative by Bahamas Striping, as it has the potential to open the doors for many... My government is committed to helping the small man. We believe he has a stake in the economic growth of The Bahamas, and we will put our resources to work for you."

TIG’s board members include Mick Holding, vice chairman and president of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce; Providence Advisors CEO Ken Kerr; CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation Edison Sumner; Vianna Gardiner, of More Development Co. Ltd.; and Leon Williams, former BTC CEO.