Expedia: Bahamas likely to attract high Labour Day travel traffic

Travel booking website Expedia has pegged The Bahamas as one of those destinations most likely to attract high Labour Day travel traffic thanks to attractive package deals to the destination.

According to Expedia, Labour Day is one of the busiest U.S. holidays for travel during the summer. Expedia explained in a release that Labour Day spurred "more air travel in 2016 than other midyear holidays such as Memorial Day and Independence Day".

"A recent Expedia survey confirmed that nearly 25 percent of Americans plan to get out of town for Labor Day this year," noted an Expedia release.

However, Expedia's Vice President of Global Communications Sarah Gavin said in the release that even though "a destination is in-demand that doesn't necessarily mean travelers will pay a premium".

"Places like London are over 35 percent more popular this year, but roughly 15 percent less expensive. And when you combine that with the hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars you can save when you bundle your flight and hotel, that's an incredible value," she said. And according to Expedia’s numbers, major U.S. cities are shaping up to be some of the busiest cities for the Labour Day weekend. Some of the top cities are New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and Chicago.

"One of the best ways to save even more on a trip is by booking as a package," noted Expedia.

"When travelers book hotel and flights at the same time, the combination can yield an average of up to $600 in savings – and sometimes a lot more. Expedia analyzed U.S. bookings from February 1 to July 31, 2017 to determine destinations where travelers can find deep package savings."

The Bahamas is reportedly offering up to $1,200 in savings for travelers coming to this destination.

On the list of top destinations with the best travel deals along with The Bahamas are Italy, London, Hawaii, Greece and Costa Rica.