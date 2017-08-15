Slight revenue decline for Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water (CW), the company responsible for much of The Bahamas' water supply through desalination plants, reported total revenues for the second quarter of 2017 at $15.3 million, which was slightly below the $15.4 million it reported in the year prior, according to the company's quarterly report.

Last year CW saw a shortfall in its revenue from The Bahamas and the Cayman Islands due to decreases in the price of diesel fuel and electricity from 2014 to 2015. The decrease reduced the energy component of CW’s bulk water rates, which declined by 13 percent and three percent in the volumes of water sold by its Bahamas and Cayman operations respectively. According to CW, its Bahamas and Cayman operations’ revenues decreased by approximately $5,641,000 and $1,532,000, respectively.

"Last year's (2016) second quarter revenue declined due primarily to modest declines in retail, services and manufacturing segments, revenues that were partially offset by higher (company-wide) revenues in the bulk segment," CW said in a release.

"Gross profit company-wide decreased 3.2 percent to $6.5 million from $6.7 million. Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders was $1.7 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share, a decrease of 27.7 percent from the $2.3 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, earned in the similar year-ago period.

"Net income from continuing operations for the 2017 second quarter included operating expenses of $885,000 related to costs for the Rosarito desalination plant. The company incurred a $1.0 million impairment loss in the second quarter related to its Bali operation, which is now classified as a discontinued operation. After accounting for that loss, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders was $624,548, or $0.04 per diluted share."

CW said last year that water loss mitigation efforts by the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) also resulted in lower volumes of water sold by its bulk operations in 2015, hitting CW’s bottom line.

The company recently expanded its agreement to produce water at the Blue Hills water desalination plant until 2032. CW produces potable water from three reverse osmosis plants: one at Windsor, one at Blue Hills and one in Bimini. The New Providence plants have a capacity of 15.1 million gallons per day, according to CW.

CW explained in its report that it supplies water from these plants on a take-or-pay basis to WSC under long-term build, own and operate supply agreements.